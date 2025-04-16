Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 208.5% from the March 15th total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.