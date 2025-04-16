Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.
About Farmers Bankshares
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
