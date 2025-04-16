Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

FMNB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,223. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $469.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 2,334 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. The trade was a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,762. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

