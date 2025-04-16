Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.31), with a volume of 45377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.16).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 14.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £268.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.66.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.