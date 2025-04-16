Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Down 14% – What’s Next?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shares were down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.66 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.65). Approximately 412,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,280% from the average daily volume of 29,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($3.08).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £268.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.66.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

