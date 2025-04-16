FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Zacks reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

FBK opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,921,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,700,260.87. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $409,940. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

