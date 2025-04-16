Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLDB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.09 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.191 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.