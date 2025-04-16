Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMET opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

