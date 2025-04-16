Financial Comparison: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) and Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and Nextnrg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus target price of $263.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Nextnrg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.50% 16.29% 5.34% Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Nextnrg”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $17.19 billion 0.25 $430.30 million $21.51 10.03 Nextnrg $27.77 million 11.64 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.43

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Nextnrg on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and disability and accident insurance. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

