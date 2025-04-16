Finer Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD opened at $297.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $305.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

