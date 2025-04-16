Finward Bancorp Makes New $444,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,919 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,022 shares of company stock worth $16,618,422 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $753.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.