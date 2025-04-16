First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 3,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.5438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

