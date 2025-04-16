First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of FTHI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 462,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,909. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.