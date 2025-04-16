First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FTHI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 462,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,909. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

