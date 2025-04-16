First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 204,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 116,854 shares.The stock last traded at $52.29 and had previously closed at $52.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FV. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2,333.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 127,657 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

