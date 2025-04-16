First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 204,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 116,854 shares.The stock last traded at $52.29 and had previously closed at $52.26.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
