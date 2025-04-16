First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 447.8% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 447.8% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 286,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.