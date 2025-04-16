First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 447.8% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 447.8% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 286,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
