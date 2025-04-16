First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 109,080.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6,035.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 327,701 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance
Shares of RFDI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The company has a market cap of $106.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
