First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,188,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 778,335 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.57.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 711,314 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 843,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

