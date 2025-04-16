Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in March

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 13.2 %

OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 16,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

