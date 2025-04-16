Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in March

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Up 13.2 %
OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 16,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18.
About Focus Graphite
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.