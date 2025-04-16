Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 91,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 137,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHTX. B. Riley began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a market cap of $192.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

