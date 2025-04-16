Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.67 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 80.30 ($1.06). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.06), with a volume of 926,759 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Stock Performance
Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current year.
Foresight Solar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 720.16%.
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foresight Solar
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.