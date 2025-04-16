Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.67 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 80.30 ($1.06). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.06), with a volume of 926,759 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.52 million, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current year.

Foresight Solar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 720.16%.

About Foresight Solar

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.