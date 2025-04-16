Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.64 and last traded at $78.89. Approximately 217,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,244,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

