Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.67. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,162,370 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

