Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

