Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.97 ($0.12). Approximately 275,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 648,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.13).

Futura Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.17.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 0.43 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Futura Medical had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. Analysts anticipate that Futura Medical plc will post 2.8486672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

