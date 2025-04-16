FY2025 Earnings Forecast for GRI Bio Issued By HC Wainwright

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of GRI Bio in a report released on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($15.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GRI Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GRI Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

GRI Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRI stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. GRI Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $824,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRI Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of GRI Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

