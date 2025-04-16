FY2025 Earnings Forecast for GRI Bio Issued By HC Wainwright

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of GRI Bio in a report released on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($15.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GRI Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GRI Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of GRI stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. GRI Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $824,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GRI Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of GRI Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

