FY2026 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Issued By Scotiabank

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.58.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at C$22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.64 and a 52 week high of C$25.36.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

