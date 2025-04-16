FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lifted by Scotiabank

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

