FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lifted by Scotiabank

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.