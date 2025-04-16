GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 186,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 324,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 222,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.