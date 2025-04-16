GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $280,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

