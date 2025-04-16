Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PPL by 1,092.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,186.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

