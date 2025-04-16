Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

