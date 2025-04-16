Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

