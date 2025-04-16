Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $26,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

