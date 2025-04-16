Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

