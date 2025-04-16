Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graham were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $922.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $683.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,003.53.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

