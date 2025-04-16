Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $81,447,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,897,000 after purchasing an additional 687,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 4.7 %

ZBH opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.19 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

