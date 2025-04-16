Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 623,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,066,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

