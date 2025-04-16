Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 847 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.31.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $957.71 and its 200-day moving average is $887.65. The company has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

