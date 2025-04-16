Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marcus were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1,102.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.76 million, a P/E ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

