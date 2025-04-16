Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.12.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

