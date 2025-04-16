Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.87.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $293.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.31 and a 200 day moving average of $365.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.