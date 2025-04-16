Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 254 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 381,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.