Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 52 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.76.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.16.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,090. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,439 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

