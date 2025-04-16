Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

VIG opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

