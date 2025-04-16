Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.