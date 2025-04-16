Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,521,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

