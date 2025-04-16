Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

SDY stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

