Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. 2,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Genfit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNFT

Genfit Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Genfit

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Genfit as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.