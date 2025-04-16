Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in March

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Up 6.3 %

GIGNY stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

