Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in March

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Genting Singapore Stock Up 6.3 %
GIGNY stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.82.
About Genting Singapore
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Singapore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.