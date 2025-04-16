Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Up 45.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) rose 45.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,006,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,197% from the average daily volume of 77,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.